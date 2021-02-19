Sign up
Photo 4067
Successful Landing on Mars
Thanks to the Photo Booth on NASA’s website, I was able to travel vicariously and not even have to wear a space suit! Give it a try!
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
mars
,
selfie
