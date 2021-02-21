Previous
The Cuteness of a Tufted Titmouse by allie912
The Cuteness of a Tufted Titmouse

Every time one of these little guys drops in, I get a lift. Here he is waiting among the branches for his turn on the seed cylinder.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
