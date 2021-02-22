Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4070
I Did It All By Myself!
A picture of grandson Hank, age 5, showing his latest Lego creation, made with no help from Mom or Dad. What pride!
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8044
photos
30
followers
46
following
1115% complete
View this month »
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
Latest from all albums
4067
3971
4068
3972
3973
4069
4070
3974
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th February 2021 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boy
,
legos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close