Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4083
The Pictures Tell a Story
I have 2 suet feeders. I moved one to see if it would attract more birds. Enter the starling. A good looking glossy bird but usually considered a pest. He was minding his own business and only stayed a minute so I won’t say anything bad about him.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8070
photos
30
followers
46
following
1118% complete
View this month »
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
Latest from all albums
3984
4080
4081
3985
4082
3986
4083
3987
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
6th March 2021 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
starling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close