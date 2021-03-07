Previous
The Pictures Tell a Story by allie912
Photo 4083

The Pictures Tell a Story

I have 2 suet feeders. I moved one to see if it would attract more birds. Enter the starling. A good looking glossy bird but usually considered a pest. He was minding his own business and only stayed a minute so I won’t say anything bad about him.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

