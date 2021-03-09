On International Women’s Day...

I salute my mother. I don’t have many pictures because back in the day, taking pictures was just for special occasions. You’ll notice two were taken in a department store (Notice how dressed up my parents were!) I think the salesman was demonstrating a Polaroid camera. The picture on the bottom right was my mother as a Girl Scout leader. She also served as a Cub Scout leader for my brother. She lost her mother when she was 7 and lived with relatives til she met and married my father at 20. She was a good cook, a fine artist, a wonderful seamstress, a terrific knitter, and she was game to tackle any kind of home project. In 8th grade I went on a class trip to DC and returned to find beautiful new wallpaper in my bedroom.

She died of breast cancer 3 weeks after my college graduation. We never got to be adults together and I will always regret that. She taught me the empowerment of believing in yourself and that I will never forget.