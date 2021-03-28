Previous
Former Students All Grown Up by allie912
Photo 4104

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, everybody wanted to be outdoors enjoying the warm weather. What fun to run into these three young ladies whom I hadn’t seen for a very long time. Those smiles were like an extra dose of sunshine.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Rick Schies ace
Always nice to see old acquaintances
March 28th, 2021  
