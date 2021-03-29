Previous
Next
Palm Sunday at WPC by allie912
Photo 4105

Palm Sunday at WPC

How wonderful to actually come together for worship. It was a good trial for the big Easter service next Sunday!
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise