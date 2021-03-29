Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4105
Palm Sunday at WPC
How wonderful to actually come together for worship. It was a good trial for the big Easter service next Sunday!
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8114
photos
30
followers
47
following
1124% complete
View this month »
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
Latest from all albums
4102
4006
4103
4007
4104
4008
4009
4105
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
28th March 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
(palm
,
sunday)
,
woc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close