Photo 4173
Day Lilies at the End of the Day
A flower walk after dinner turned up some beautiful images. I love the way the filtered sunlight plays across the petals of these lilies.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
sun
,
“day
,
lily”
Mickey Anderson
ace
I love the natural ones!
June 5th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@brillomick
Me too!
June 5th, 2021
