A Botany Question by allie912
Photo 4179

A Botany Question

Why is one lily yellow on this otherwise all orange family of blooms?
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
