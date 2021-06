Welcome to the Church

For the first time since March of 2020, worshippers were welcome to services in person and unmasked (if you had your vaccination) it was the perfect Sunday to formally introduce three new members. One transferring from another church and the two young ladies on the far right having completing confirmation class. In their individual photos, you see each with a painting she created representing her journey of faith. What would such a picture look like if you were given that task?