Photo 4216
Everything But the Kitchen Sink
I made pasta primavera tonight, adding onion, garlic, broccoli, red pepper, yellow squash, mushrooms and local peas. Colorful, flavorful and lots of leftovers. What’s not to like!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
iPad Air (4th generation)
17th July 2021 5:45pm
Tags
pasta
,
veggies
