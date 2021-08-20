Sign up
Photo 4249
World Photography Day
I created this still life to mark World Photography Day, a hobby that has given me great joy over the years. Today, August 19, I salute all my fellow camera nuts!
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
