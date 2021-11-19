Previous
Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This by allie912
Photo 4340

Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

The color and symmetry of this tree made this a feast for the eye. The fence, meanwhile, is protection from grazing farm animals.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Allison Williams

allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 19th, 2021  
