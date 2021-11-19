Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4340
Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This
The color and symmetry of this tree made this a feast for the eye. The fence, meanwhile, is protection from grazing farm animals.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th November 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
foliage
,
maymont
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 19th, 2021
