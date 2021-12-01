Sign up
Photo 4352
Christmas Quilt
A wonderful handmade gift from my college roommate who is an incredible quilter. I bring it out In December, and it definitely provides holiday cheer all winter long.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
29th November 2021 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friendship
,
quilt
