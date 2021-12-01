Previous
Christmas Quilt
Christmas Quilt

A wonderful handmade gift from my college roommate who is an incredible quilter. I bring it out In December, and it definitely provides holiday cheer all winter long.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
