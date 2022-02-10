Previous
Next
Meet Zion by allie912
Photo 4423

Meet Zion

A very friendly Rottweiler who was enjoying the sunshine and mild temperatures. He leaped into the air to grab the stick his human launched for him.
Who’s a good boy?
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise