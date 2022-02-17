Previous
A Surprise on My Doorstep. by allie912
Photo 4430

A Surprise on My Doorstep.

Hearing about my accident, a friend wanted to give me a little lift. So look what I found when I opened my front door.
17th February 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
How nice!
February 17th, 2022  
