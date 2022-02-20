Previous
Selfie with cast by allie912
Photo 4433

Selfie with cast

Why I am not taking many pictures these days
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh no! What happened? Praying for a speedy recovery for you!
February 20th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
@olivetreeann Thanks. Tripped while on the hunt for a good picture. There is no justice!
February 20th, 2022  
