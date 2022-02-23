With Help from John

Making dinner with a wrist fracture is a challenge for sure, but with John wielding the knife and can opener, we came through with sausage tortellini in Marcella Hazan’s tomato sauce. I tossed on baby arugula because salad was just beyond me. Here’s the sauce recipe:

2 cups tomatoes, in addition to their juices (for example, a 28-ounce can of San Marzano whole peeled tomatoes)

5 tablespoons butter

1 onion, peeled and cut in half

Salt



Combine the tomatoes, their juices, the butter and the onion halves in a saucepan. Add a pinch or two of salt.

Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Stir occasionally, mashing any large pieces of tomato with a spoon. Add salt as needed.

Discard the onion before tossing the sauce with pasta. This recipe makes enough sauce for a pound of pasta.

