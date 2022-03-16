Previous
Next
Spring Cleaning Outdoors by allie912
Photo 4457

Spring Cleaning Outdoors

The snow is all gone so let’s start the tree trimming! These two cherry pickers were working end to end on the same street with lots of potential workers standing around watching.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise