Faces at the Museum

The top left is an author of historical fiction I had a chance to chat with. She has written several books for children based on young people in Virginia history. On the top right is a gentleman taking a break in one of the many rocking chairs provided for the purpose. Bottom left is a couple I haven’t seen in almost ten years. They hadn’t changed a bit! And on the bottom right is Jamie Bostic, president of the VMHC, welcoming members to this exciting event.