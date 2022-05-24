Sign up
Photo 4526
Some Things Don’t Change
Such as the exterior of the library, the welcoming book displays, the shelves, bursting with books, the child-friendly check-out area. But the bottom left photo,with seating 6 feet apart, is definitely post-Pandemic.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
Tags
library
