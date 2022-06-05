Previous
As the World Turns by allie912
As the World Turns

I bought one of these magnetic globes a few years ago and find it so intriguing I have now sent one to Henry and one to Jack. The globe hovers in midair and rotates as it floats. As you can see, Henry thinks it is just as magical as I do!
Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
