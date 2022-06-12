Sign up
Photo 4545
Mini Guard Dog
This vigilant pup is behind a fence, but frankly, I think he could just slip between the bars if he were so inclined.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
