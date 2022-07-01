Previous
Next
New Kid in Town by allie912
Photo 4564

New Kid in Town

Love the way these day lilies open on their own schedule. This one is on my walk to the pool.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise