A Retelling of the Myth of The Lost Cause

The Virginia Historical Society was first organized in 1831, with Chief Justice John Marshall, its first president. Jump forward to 2018 and the VHS announced a new vision and a new name for its headquarters facility — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

This room of grandiose murals originally dedicated to bolstering the Confederate cause now tells a more even-handed story and demonstrates that being true to history is telling the whole story, the good, the bad and the ugly.