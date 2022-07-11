Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4574
The Girls Have It
Love this group of friends of different ages singing together during worship this morning. Our minister is on vacation, so the young woman on the right, a church elder, gave the sermon. She is a great role model for the girls sitting with her.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9052
photos
28
followers
43
following
1253% complete
View this month »
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
Latest from all albums
4571
4475
4476
4572
4573
4477
4574
4478
Photo Details
Views
15
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
girls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close