Digging for Treasure

The following is a description from Sarah, Henry’s mom, describing the first project he tackled from the STEM package I sent him:

The first project was an archeological dig for gemstones. Henry loved it! Based on the guide provided in the box, he found tiger’s eye, green fluorite, red agate, obsidian, beryl, desert rose, white crystal, pyrite, rhodonite, and blue vein stone. The guide explains all the healing and protection properties of the stones as well. 😉