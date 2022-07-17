Sign up
Photo 4580
Jack, 7 Going on 12
Equal time for each grandson.
We received a surprise package today — Jack’s class picture arrived. He looks like a Calvin Klein model but he’s still the irrepressible rising second grader who just lost his front tooth.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
boy
,
grandson
