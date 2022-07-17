Previous
Jack, 7 Going on 12 by allie912
Photo 4580

Jack, 7 Going on 12

Equal time for each grandson.
We received a surprise package today — Jack’s class picture arrived. He looks like a Calvin Klein model but he’s still the irrepressible rising second grader who just lost his front tooth.
Allison Williams

