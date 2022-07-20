Sign up
Photo 4583
Looking Back and Ahead
John and had a quiet celebration at home for our 53rd anniversary on Tuesday. I decided I preferred my cooking over take-out and John concurred, giving our dinner six stars. We took stock of our lives together and feel very blessed.
bkb in the city
Happy Anniversary
July 20th, 2022
