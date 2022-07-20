Previous
Looking Back and Ahead by allie912
Looking Back and Ahead

John and had a quiet celebration at home for our 53rd anniversary on Tuesday. I decided I preferred my cooking over take-out and John concurred, giving our dinner six stars. We took stock of our lives together and feel very blessed.
20th July 2022

Allison Williams

Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary
July 20th, 2022  
