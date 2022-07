Making Perfume the Old Fashioned Way

This craftswoman travelled from Williamsburg, another historic site, about 60 miles to the east, to share her knowledge and love of distilling rose water from rose petals from her garden. Did you know that despite their heady fragrance, you can not use this technique on lilies of the valley or lilacs? On the other hand, using gardenias was so intoxicating she quit using them in a live demonstration!