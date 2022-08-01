Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4595
Fractured
A window at the Branch House, the largest house in the city of Richmond, designed in 1916 and now houses the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9094
photos
28
followers
42
following
1258% complete
View this month »
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
Latest from all albums
4496
4592
4593
4497
4498
4594
4499
4595
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close