Previous
Next
In the Garden at the VMFA by allie912
Photo 4606

In the Garden at the VMFA

Met a friend for lunch at the museum and then strolled in the garden. Love the flowers, the sculptures and the visitors doing their own thing.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
excellent montage , so many beautiful blooms
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise