Farewell, Joel

After 20 years as our pastor, Joel has been offered a new opportunity in a field which has always been an interest of his. He will become the executive director of Virginia Recovery Corps, to expand access to needed care for opioid and other addictions. He will pilot the Virginia program.

We were fortunate to have had him leading our congregation longer than any minister in our church’s long history. His wife Jennifer will continue to serve in many ministries in music, worship and education, so we will not lose touch with the Morgan family, but it won’t be the same.

