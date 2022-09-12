Previous
A Tribute by allie912
Photo 4637

A Tribute

Prince of Wales tea bags are one on my favorite kind. The perfect time to raise a cup in honor of the transition of one Prince to another.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

@allie912
