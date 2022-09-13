Sign up
Photo 4638
Personalized Birthday Card
You’ve seen those fun, but expensive, musical greeting cards. Well this one was designed by John, and he had to be there when I opened it. As soon as I looked inside, he began to sing to me!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
birthday
