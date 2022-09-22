Sign up
Photo 4647
A Passion for Flowers
Every passion flower had its very own bee, sometimes two per bloom. They were so intent on collecting pollen, the bees totally ignored me. Here are a few I managed to capture.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
21st September 2022 4:48pm
Tags
bees
,
flowers”
,
“passion
