Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4648
September Meeting
My educational service group had its September meeting this afternoon. Many members are retired teachers and librarians while others are still working. The meeting ended early for some because it was Back to School Night.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9200
photos
27
followers
41
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
Latest from all albums
4549
4645
4646
4550
4551
4647
4648
4552
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
22nd September 2022 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teachers
bkb in the city
Nice collage
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close