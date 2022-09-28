Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4653
Upon Reflection
It isn’t Glacier Lake but it caught my attention.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9210
photos
27
followers
41
following
1274% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puddle
,
refection
