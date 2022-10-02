At Last

This used to be my go-to “TV Dinner” when I was in high school. Periodically over the years this would be my comfort food when I didn’t feel like cooking. Then it disappeared from the store shelves. On Thursday I stumbled upon it on the top shelf in the frozen food section of Publix. I had to get a tall fellow shopper to snag these for me. They will remain tucked in my freezer and pulled out when I need a boost. From the online reviews I read, not everyone is as big a fan as I am, but you know how it is. Certain foods from our childhood hold a special place in our hearts or palate.