Photo 4673
Young Princess and her Lady in Waiting
Notice how the dutiful servant is keeping a respectful distance behind Her Grace.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
grandmother
