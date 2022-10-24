Previous
Joseph’s Debut by allie912
Joseph’s Debut

The congregation has been waiting eagerly for young Joseph to come to church. Not only is he cute, but he listened to the sermon with full attention.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft ace
hello joseph , nice to meet you
October 24th, 2022  
