Previous
Next
Walking Home From Temple by allie912
Photo 4696

Walking Home From Temple

I happened to be walking behind this gentle couple as they walked home from services. They looked so comfortable together.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise