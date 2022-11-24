Previous
A Holiday for Everyone by allie912
A Holiday for Everyone

Based as it is on gratitude and not a specific religion, Thanksgiving can be enjoyed by all, and thus I send good wishes to you all, my friends.
24th November 2022

Allison Williams

