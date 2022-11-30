Previous
Let the Festivities Begin! by allie912
Let the Festivities Begin!

I found this 18“ tree on Amazon for half price and got to decorate it with snowflakes, mini Christmas balls, felt ornaments and of course, mini lights. This was just about my speed.
30th November 2022

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
