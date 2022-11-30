Sign up
Photo 4716
Let the Festivities Begin!
I found this 18“ tree on Amazon for half price and got to decorate it with snowflakes, mini Christmas balls, felt ornaments and of course, mini lights. This was just about my speed.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9336
photos
23
followers
38
following
Tags
tree
,
christmas
