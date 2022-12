Starting the Day and the Season Off Right

One of the pleasures of retirement is having a cozy pot of tea for breakfast rather than just a quick cuppa. It’s even better when you can use holiday ware, not only because it is festive but because it was given to me by a dear friend who has since moved across the country. Now as I drink my tea and munch on my bagel, I think of Bonny and wish her a happy holiday season.