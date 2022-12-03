Sign up
Photo 4719
One of Many
I walked by a holly tree this afternoon, and watched a whole flock of robins, landing, taking off and congregating within its branches. Here is one taking a break on the nearby telephone wires. Apparently this flock does not go south for the winter.
3rd December 2022
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
robin
