One of Many by allie912
Photo 4719

One of Many

I walked by a holly tree this afternoon, and watched a whole flock of robins, landing, taking off and congregating within its branches. Here is one taking a break on the nearby telephone wires. Apparently this flock does not go south for the winter.
3rd December 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
