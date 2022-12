A Wonderful Start to the Season

This young lady was a former School school student of mine, now all grown up. Today she performed several roles in the festive Christmas program of West End Academy of Dance. One of the highlights of the afternoon was the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier Adagio Pas de Deux which Tannin performed with professional dancer Tony Oates. It was breath taking. As you can see from the pictures, she is both graceful and beautiful.