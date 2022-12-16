Sign up
Photo 4732
Friends
Now that the leaves have fallen, you get great views of the James River from Agecroft Hall. Here three friends have paused in their walk along the property.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th December 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
“james
,
river”
,
agecroft
