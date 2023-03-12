A Strong Recommendation

These are photos I took watching the Academy-award nominated short documentary The Elephant Whisperers currently available on Netflix. I can’t praise it enough. It tells the story of a couple working on an elephant preserve in India charged with providing care for an abandoned baby elephant. They were so successful, they were given the care of a second baby, and are the first in India to successful raise two baby elephants. The photography of the animal life and the land is spectacular, but even more appealing is witnessing the loving relationship develop between the elephants and their care givers. This is a movie for nature lovers in general and elephant lovers in particular.