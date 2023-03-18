Previous
A Quiet Moment by allie912
Photo 4824

A Quiet Moment

In one of the miniature houses in the International Village at Lewis Ginter.
18th March 2023

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
